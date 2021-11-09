Rival in the Arena, Flu had a necessary start in 2009 for Grêmio to stay in Serie A; compare | brazilian series a

Grêmio faces Fluminense this Tuesday night with the mission of winning again in the Brazilian Championship. He needs to end his four-game losing streak to keep the flame of the fight against relegation alive. On the other side will be an opponent who can serve as inspiration for the current Grêmio squad.

In 2009, the cariocas coined the “Team of Warriors” with a sprint against logic in the fight to stay in Serie A. In seven matches, Fred and company’s team hit six wins and a draw, just enough to avoid falling to Serie B.

see more

+ Grêmio x Fluminense: see where to watch, rosters and more

+ Grêmio relegation chance reaches 90%

That campaign became music for fans and entered the history of Fluminense, whose probability of being relegated reached 99% in that edition of Brasileirão.

The sprint started in the 32nd round, therefore a round later than the current Grêmio moment, since today’s game is valid for the 31st round – the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul still has a game late.

The situation of Fluminense in 2009

Flashlight after 31 rounds, with 27 points

99% probability of downgrade

Five points away from the first team outside the Z-4

He won six wins and one draw and didn’t fall

The situation of Grêmio in 2021

Runner-up after 30 rounds, with 26 points (one game less)

89% probability of downgrade

Nine points away from the first team outside the Z-4

Need six wins or five wins and three draws

1 of 1 John Kennedy and Kannemann at Fluminense x Grêmio — Photo: Alexandre Durão John Kennedy and Kannemann in Fluminense x Grêmio — Photo: Alexandre Durão

Fluminense beat Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro, Palmeiras, Athletico, Sport and Vitória. In the last round, they drew with Coritiba and avoided the takedown. Therefore, he scored 19 points in the last 21 in dispute and reached 46. He had, in the 32nd round, before the start, 27 points gained, one more than the current Grêmio.

The scenario was even worse than that of the Gauchos, who currently have 26 points from 29 games and calculate to escape relegation with six wins in the next nine commitments. The 18 points would take Grêmio to 44 points in the table.