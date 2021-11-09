RMP: “Flemish begins to get in a desperate situation for Libertadores” – 11/09/2021

Libertadores finalists live very different moments. On the one hand, Palmeiras boasts a streak of five victories in the Brasileirão and, packed, is in one of its best moments of the season. On the other hand, Flamengo collects faded performances, as in the 2-2 tie with Chapecoense lantern this Monday (8).

At Flamengo Live, program of UOL Sport right after the Mengão games, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado showed pessimism about the red-black chances in the continental decision. Both questioned whether Flamengo could recover in time for the final against Palmeiras, on the 27th, in Montevideo.

“Honestly, I think Flamengo is now starting to get into a desperate situation for Libertadores. Everton Ribeiro is in terrible shape. If Flamengo doesn’t take advantage of this expulsion to stop him for ten days to recondition him and arrive well at Libertadores, it’s no use. If I don’t put Gabigol on to lose weight and gain speed and agility, it won’t do any good either”, pointed out Renato.

Rocha sees Palmeiras in a more advanced stage of preparation for the Libertadores final. “It’s going to have to be that thing where everything goes right in the single game against Palmeiras, but you can’t give it all up to chance. Flamengo doesn’t have that right with the budget, the team and the cast that they have. Palmeiras is making one. super serious preparation, leaving its players with good physical and technical conditioning, doing tests and putting the players to face the most different scenarios”, commented the columnist of the UOL.

Renato highlighted Flamengo’s lack of creativity, not just in the duel against Chape. “The truth is that Flamengo is declining. And there is no embezzlement to justify that. Take Flamengo’s lineups, with all the limitations and bullshit that Renato does. This team can’t tie with Chapecoense, champion of the championship, and playing practically the entire second half with one less. Flamengo is a desert of ideas. They cross high balls over the area at random. This reminds me of the time of Rogério Ceni, who was an equal mediocrity,” he highlighted.

Rocha does not see Fla in conditions to reach the Libertadores decision with adequate preparation. “Flamengo is such a mess that you can’t see perspective. The only thing you can project yourself positively is the miracle and the eleven starters to be available for the 27th. The goal is for everyone to be available in one week. , do a period of training, work out and get to the game and all manage to yield. Today, this sounds like utopia. Everything can happen in a single game with a neutral field, but there is no prospect of anything at Flamengo. It’s just hope that the fan can have,” he lamented.

Practically out of contention for the Brazilian title, Flamengo should take advantage of the next rounds to spare some of the main holders, in Renato’s view. “The players are dropping out of production, in bad technical shape. Flamengo has nothing else to do at the Brazilian Nationals. It’s about picking up the best players and putting them back in, so that they’re doing well in the Libertadores final. -20 because it doesn’t make sense anymore. Flamengo won’t leave the top four. Of the six, even less. In other words, they’re already in the group stage of the next Libertadores. They have to take care of that Libertadores now. players who are in terrible physical and technical shape,” concluded the columnist for the UOL.

Don’t miss it! The next edition of Flamengo Live it will be on Thursday (11), right after the match against Bahia by Brasileirão. You can follow the program through UOL Channel, in the app UOL Score, on Flamengo’s page on UOL Sport and on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.