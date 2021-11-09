Robot dogs recreate the Rolling Stones’ iconic “Start Me Up” video; watch

Boston Dynamics has already demonstrated that its robots can practice parkour or perform group choreographies. Now, in a very Black Mirror partnership, the company’s robots have recreated a Rolling Stones clip.

The band and technology company collaborated to recreate the music video for the hit “Start Me Up” — in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the album “Tattoo You”.

The clip shows a group of canine-inspired Boston Dynamics model Spot robots imitating the dance moves from the Stones’ original video. Using their “robotic swing”, the machines move as if “singing” the lyrics with Mick Jagger. The result is sensational, as you can see below.

The new clip is accompanied by a remastered version of the Stones’ own video — directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and first shown in 1981 — allowing viewers to see how accurately the mechanical “dogguys” dominated Mick Jagger’s movements.

The single, which is part of Tattoo You, the Stones’ sixteenth album, reached #2 on the US chart and #7 on the UK chart at the time of release. And until today it is considered one of the main hits of the British band.

The 40-year reissue of Tattoo You, just released by the Stones, introduced fans to nine brand new tracks, including “Living in the Heart of Love” and a cover of “Troubles a’ Comin.”