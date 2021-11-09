Rockstar releases images from the trilogy on Switch

Rockstar released, this Monday (8), unpublished images of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch. Screenshots include snippets of the three games whose new versions will be released simultaneously: GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

As you can see below, although the look looks somewhat simplified compared to what we saw in the trailers, which probably used images from other consoles and more powerful computers, the games are much better than they were in the original versions, even in the hybrid of Nintendo.

GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is a reworked version of the classics that made Grand Theft Auto one of the biggest names in entertainment. The games will feature a modernized control scheme, similar to that of GTA V, as well as several graphical and visual improvements, including better textures, lighting and water and weather effects in cities.

Other quality of life elements, such as revamped radio stations and weapons selection wheels and the possibility to restart missions immediately after failure, will also be implemented in these new versions.

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, remastered games will feature 4K resolution and 60fps frame rate support, as well as support for DLSS technology on PCs with Nvidia graphics cards.

The collection, however, comes with a very high price here, starting at R$300 on consoles and R$320 on PC.

At the very least, there is good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as the new version of GTA: San Andreas will be available in the service catalog from November 11th.

GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition comes out for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on November 11, with iOS and Android versions slated for 2022.