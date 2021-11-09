Rodrigo Santoro and Christian Malheiros star in a film about human trafficking on Netflix – Cultura

Forty million people are victims of contemporary slave labor in the world, according to International Labor Organization (ILO). In Brazil, more than 55 thousand victims were rescued between 1995 and 2020, according to the Radar of the Subsecretariat of Labor Inspection (SIT).

The freed workers are mostly men aged 18 to 44, internal or external migrants, who have left their homes for the region of agricultural expansion or for large urban centers, attracted by false promises of jobs and better lives.

This is the story portrayed in 7 prisoners, the new movie of Netflix which premieres this Thursday, 11. Starring Rodrigo Santoro and Christian Malheiros, the film is directed by Alexandre Moratto and produced by Fernando Meirelles.

In the plot, Malheiros plays Mateus, a young man from the interior of São Paulo with few prospects in life, who accepts a job in the capital taken by an acquaintance, along with three other young men.

Upon arriving at Luca’s junkyard (Rodrigo Santoro), the four realize that they were tricked and that they have “debts” with the boss, such as inflated expenses with the housing they share, food, transport there and understand that they will not go have a salary.

So Matthew is forced to make the difficult decision to work for the man who enslaved him or risk his future and that of his family. According to the director, the film is the result of a lot of research and, in the cast, one of the actors was actually a victim of human trafficking.

“Refugee from Bolivia, when he arrived in São Paulo, he was locked up in a sewing workshop for 6 months. They took all his documentation and said that if he went out to report it, the police would kill him. I made a point of telling his story for everyone to hear and bring this authenticity to the film”, explained Alexandre.

São Paulo and exploration

Although the film only portrays the capital of São Paulo as a scenario of exploitation, Moratto states that “every society in the world was built through exploited hands, enslaved hands. This continues to this day, but currently, we don’t want to face it.”

“It’s not just São Paulo, but Brazil. Every base in the country is slavery. Brazil would not have had the pau Brasil cycle, the sugarcane cycle, the gold cycle, which were the basis of these economic cycles, without slaves. Brazil is based on slave labor and continues”, says the producer.

Fernando Meirelles also highlights the relationship between protagonists Lucca and Mateus to illustrate the complexity of this exploration, since, throughout the narrative, Christian’s character ends up following the same trajectory as his drug dealer.

Mateus: colonial heritage and the transformation of power

“Matheus precisely represents a colonial heritage of our country and we still haven’t touched that wound. It represents a lot this heritage of a person who is a dreamer and falls into this place being forced, humiliated, exposed to life and death situations, trying to survive within this gear”, says Malheiros.

The actor says that the role provided him with great reflections beyond inequality, but also questions such as: “Where does what I consume come from? Am I financing modern slavery?”; “I’m a different person after this movie”, he concludes.

“We are talking about lives, people and, above all, dreams”, he adds. For Fernando Meirelles, this character is a metaphor for the transformation that the seizure of power provides.

“How many politicians or parties do we see that they start out very connected to their community, but, as time goes by, they no longer have any relationship with their base, it seems that it becomes a transformation and power actually corrupts”, he begins.

“Mateus symbolizes this process, the film shows the dilemmas that a person goes through until he becomes subject to this corruption. This aspect of the feature enchants me, because it is valid for Brazil and also for any part of the world. This power relationship is very real”, he says.

Lucca: survivor and product of exclusion

“Lucca is a piece in a big gear. The film reveals layers of a perverse power structure and he is part of that gear. Lucca is an explorer, but he is aware of the terrible things he does and he is still a survivor, he is still a product of an unequal and excluding system”, explains Rodrigo Santoro.

Director Alexandre Moratto agrees and reiterates that the explorer portrays the complexity of the relationship between “good guy and bad guy”. “Lucca is someone who learned that this system favors one person in a hundred. He represents a survivor,” he says.

“I don’t think he woke up one day and said ‘when I grow up I want to be a human trafficker.’ He found himself in that situation and that’s exactly what the movie is talking about. It’s a whole process of a system in which they find themselves and the character is a person who found his way, who was the only one within the possibilities”, he claims.

3 questions for: Rodrigo Santoro

What was it like playing a human dealer?

This is one of the biggest learnings I’ve ever had working. In no way did I try to look for a way that the character could find redemption, nothing justifies what he does, but I tried to humanize him.

What was your biggest challenge to compose the character?

In my acting work, I propose to try myself in the other’s shoes and the other was not only distant, it was hard not to judge him, hard not to be angry. So, it was a painful job, I had difficulty in retraining myself internally. Yeah, it’s just a character, but I was there, borrowing myself for that. But, right now, I’m glad I did it, I think it was worth it.

What is the lesson we can learn from ‘7 Prisoners’?

We are talking about work analogous to slavery, but, deep down, we are touching on a very deep wound, which is social inequality. We are raising this terrible scenario of serious human rights violations, and at the same time, I think the pain comes out as a moral dilemma, because the film touches on that wound.