Roger Flores exalts Botafogo: ‘It can’t stay out of Serie A, it’s one of the most traditional and has giant fans’

Commentator for “Grupo Globo”, Roger Flores exalted the Botafogo this Monday, the day after the 4-0 rout over the Vasco, in São Januário, which practically sealed the access of the Serie B to the The Brazilian Championship. The former player first highlighted his performance in the derby, in addition to his leadership in the competition.

– Merited. Botafogo makes a spectacular Series B after the arrival of Enderson, there were nine victories out of 11, extraordinary sprint. Cool fans, who have suffered too much, proud of their team and their coach, asking for the Navarre to stay. Botafogo didn’t play with Chay, which is another very important name, and played in a balanced way, calmly. It was quick and efficient on the counterattack. Before that I had twice found spaces. The third goal consolidated the victory and the rout, it was very easy. In the second half, Vasco played not to let the rout increase. The game was more in a bain-marie – analyzed Roger Flores, in the “SporTV Selection”.

– The party wasn’t just for the victory, it was for the access, because Botafogo has already gone up, for what they’ve been playing. Will compete for the title with the Coritiba. It was very solid in Enderson’s hands,” he added.

The former midfielder celebrated Botafogo’s greatness and hopes the club will take bigger steps in the coming years.

– Botafogo cannot be out of Serie A, it is one of the most traditional, has giant and passionate fans. You have to organize yourself. Today we see teams that are not so relevant in Serie A, but that are organized and in the middle of the table. You have to look to these teams to understand why they are working so well and Botafogo is oscillating, suffering. It’s a team to be from the middle of the table to the front, because the club, the fans and the shirt deserve it. Need to organize and bring the fan again – completed Roger.