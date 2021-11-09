Romildo Bolzan guarantees that he will terminate with players in case of relegation from Grêmio: ‘It will be inevitable’

With the 1-0 loss to rival Internacional, Grêmio’s chances of falling to Serie B increased to 89%, according to mathematician Tristao Garcia. Tricolor Gaucho remained in the penultimate position of the Brazilian Championship, with just 26 points in 29 games.

The aim of Vagner Mancini’s team is to reach 16th position, currently occupied by Santos, who are nine points ahead. Grêmio’s next duel in the national competition is this Tuesday (11/09) against Fluminense at their home.

Romildo Bolzan says he will terminate some contracts in the event of a fall

With the imminent fall of Grêmio to series B, the club must lose a good part of its revenue for the next season. Having one of the biggest payrolls in Brazilian football, which is around R$ 14 million per month, some cuts will be needed for 2022. The team already has some medals at the end of their contract, but the cleanup shouldn’t stop there.

The club’s president, Romildo Bolzan, was recently asked about the matter in an interview with Bandeirantes radio. The director made it clear that a possible fall will necessarily generate a new reality for the club and predicted cuts in the squad.

Romildo Bolzan stated that Grêmio already has a determined administrative policy independent of all possible scenarios. Without citing names from a possible layoff list, the Grêmio representative was emphatic when he said that a new spending policy will come into effect and some contracts will be reviewed and even terminated: “will be inevitable“, said the leader about the matter.