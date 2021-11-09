Ronaldo Castro: ‘Until the goal, Vasco was better than Botafogo’; René Simões charges ‘organization’

The victory of Botafogo by 4 to 0 on the Vasco, this sunday, in Saint Januario, for the Serie B, generated different opinions on the program “Os Donos da Bola”, from “Band”. the commentator Ronaldo Castro believes the home team was superior at the start of the match and could have had better luck.

– Botafogo was calm, closed, scored goals on the counterattacks. Until taking the goal, Vasco was better, the Botafogo goalkeeper made two great saves, Vasco was on top, but the quick counterattack killed the game. Vasco got desperate, there was a mess from the right-back, what he did was a deal… He already had a yellow card, he got into the ankle of the Botafogo player. In the second half, Botafogo participated in training, played back and forth. Are you going to put in five or six? If you force, do it – said Ronaldo Castro.

– If Vasco in that suffocation makes 1 to 0, how is it? It was going to change the character of the game. If Cano scored the penalty goal against Guarani, the deal was different. It was better until I took the goal. Botafogo was in a very comfortable position – he stressed.

Already René Simões saw differently. For the former coach, Vasco was too exposed and had no organization.

– We hear that the team was on top and in a move that absolutely needs defensive organization, doesn’t it? What is the value of being on top? None. It needs to be protected. If you go up, open your back. There was a lack of organization in the goals taken, against Guarani and Botafogo. Hence it is regret. Already against the CSA happened too. After a player was sent off, there was no way out – commented René Simões, who praised the coach Enderson Moreira.

– Enderson is to be congratulated for the campaign since the beginning, it made a spectacular run, extremely organized team. I never saw the disorganized team at all. At one point it didn’t have the same footprint, but it was very well organized – he added.