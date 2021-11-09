Rosa Weber, Carmen Lúcia and Barroso vote to suspend secret budget

BRASILIA – Ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Rosa Weber, Carmen Lúcia and Luís Roberto Barroso voted this Tuesday morning to suspend the execution of the so-called secret budget.

In a virtual session of the Court’s plenary, Rosa Weber, who is the rapporteur of the action on the matter, was the first to speak. The magistrates judge an injunction granted by the minister herself, handed down on Friday. Six votes are needed to form a majority.

In the judgment judged, Rosa Weber determined the blocking of the allocation of funds from part of the 2021 Budget. She cited the lack of transparency of the rapporteur’s amendments, an instrument created by parliamentarians to send resources to electoral bases. The minister also voted to publicize the nominations for this type of amendment.

The subject of political dispute, the rapporteur’s amendment is a mechanism adopted by congressmen without clear criteria or transparency. The instrument has been used by the government and by the top of the Congress to favor the allied base and privilege parliamentarians who vote with the Planalto Palace.

In her vote, Carmen Lúcia criticized the way the amendments are used and endorsed the injunction. “The use of budget amendments as a form of co-opting political support by the Executive Power, in addition to affronting the principle of equality, insofar as it privileges certain congressmen over others, puts the democratic system itself at risk.”

“This behavior compromises legitimate, correct and dignified representation, distorts the processes and purposes of democratic choice of elected officials, removes the interest sought from the public and blinds the scrutiny of the people to the expenditure of resources that should be directed to meeting the needs and legitimate aspirations of the nation”, argued the minister.

The system reported that Barroso also followed Weber’s understanding. Until 00:30, however, the content of the minister’s vote had not been released

The other ministers can vote through the STF’s electronic system, unless one of them raises the case to the physical plenary. If there is no such request, all magistrates can register their votes in the virtual environment until 23:59 on Wednesday.

Before the virtual judgment, a wing of the Supreme Court already articulated an intermediate solution for the minister’s decision. GLOBO found that some of the members of the Court may propose an exit only partially maintaining Rosa’s understanding.

The magistrates articulate to grant approval for a period of 30 days so that all demands from parliamentarians related to the parallel budget are registered on an electronic platform. Thus, there would be an alignment for the publicity of the rapporteur’s amendments.

On the other hand, these ministers consider overturning the decision to suspend the execution of the amendments.

Internally, there is the reading that the judgment, due to the importance and impact of the topic, can be withdrawn from the 48-hour virtual plenary and taken to the physical plenary.

The case was presented to the Supreme Court from representatives of the Citizenship, PSB and PSOL parties.

On Monday afternoon, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), had a meeting with the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, to explain “the rite for the execution of the amendments to the budget”.

In addition to Lira, the conversation, which lasted about 45 minutes, included federal deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ); the first vice president of the Senate, Veneziano Vital do Rego (MDB-PB); and Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), government leader in the Senate.

According to interlocutors with access to the meeting heard by GLOBO, the president of the Chamber would have told Fux that Rosa’s decision regarding transparency on the amendments for the period from 2020 to 2021 is “unfeasible” – and creates damage to relations between the Court and Congress. GLOBO also found that Lira would have told Fux that the measure adopted by the minister represents an undue interference by the Judiciary in Parliament, and highlighted that there are no secret acts or illegalities in the rapporteur’s amendments.

The Senate and Chamber asked to revoke the minister’s decision. The Senate Advocacy argued that there was a “serious violation of the principle of separation of powers” and claimed that the decision could cause “incalculable and irreparable damage to works and services in progress”, paralyzing the execution of R$ 16.8 billion, of which R$7.5 billion are for health. The Chamber, in a document signed by Arthur Lira, adopted a similar tone, saying that the decision is an “affront to the principle of separation of powers”.