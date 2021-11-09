Rosa Weber denies request to suspend processing of the PEC dos Precatório | Policy

Justice Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied this Tuesday (9) the request of parliamentarians to suspend the processing of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório.

The basic text approved in the first round vote in the Chamber last Thursday (4). It is the government’s main bet to make the R$400 Brazil Aid feasible. The expectation of allies at the Palácio do Planalto is to be able to vote in the second round this Tuesday.

Weber is the rapporteur of three actions that question the processing of the proposal in the Chamber:

one presented by former president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia;

another presented by deputies Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS), Joice Hasselmann (PSDB-SP), Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) and Vanderlei Macris (PSDB-SP) );

a third presented by the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi; Ciro Gomes and Deputy Paulo Ramos (PDT-RJ);

The group told the Supreme that there were irregularities in the processing of the proposal, which went against the Constitution. Between them:

in the special commission, the presentation of amendments without the necessary minimum number of signatures;

the presentation of an agglutinative amendment that, in practice, added new passages to the PEC during the analysis of the text in plenary, without its content having been analyzed in the special committee beforehand;

the approval of the base text with the vote of deputies who were on an official mission abroad. Permission for these parliamentarians to participate in the session was granted by the Board of Directors of the Chamber hours before the vote.

PEC dos Precatórios: Lira guarantees that she votes 2nd round on Tuesday (09)

Guarantee for remote voting

On the afternoon of Wednesday (3), hours before the PEC dos Precatórios was voted on in the first round, the Board of Directors of the Chamber published an authorization for deputies on “mission authorized by the Chamber” to participate in remote voting.

The measure allowed deputies of the delegation sent to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in the vote of the PEC of the Precatório. Until that moment, the government was facing difficulties in securing the 308 votes necessary for the approval of an amendment to the Constitution.

The agglutinative substitute amendment is the final text that was put to the vote. It has this name because it brings together all the amendments (suggestions for changes) that were presented during the process.

The rite of approval of a PEC requires greater support than that of a simple bill. To validate an amendment to this text in the special commission, for example, it is necessary to gather the signatures of 171 deputies. None of the four amendments presented in the special commission of the PEC of Precatório reached that number.

After the vote in the first round, deputies even pointed out that the agglutinative amendment was presented before the amendments that served as its basis.