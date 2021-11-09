Rosa Weber denies suspension of the processing of the PEC of Precatório

Proposal must go through a second vote in the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday before going to the Senate

Antônio Cruz/Agência Brasil According to STF minister Rosa Weber, the suspension of the PEC’s proceedings appears to be something to be decided internally by the Chamber of Deputies



the minister Pink Weber, of Federal Court of Justice (STF), denied, on Tuesday, the 9th, the suspension of the processing and voting of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, requested by federal deputies and political parties. In the decision, the minister states that the matter appears to fall under the category of internal act of the Chamber of Deputies and he said there is no risk of ineffectiveness of a possible future granting of the request, since the PEC will still be analyzed by the federal Senate. The proposal, which reformulates the calculation of the spending ceiling, opening a margin of more than R$ 80 billion, was approved in the first round last Wednesday, 3rd, with permission for parliamentarians to vote remotely. At the moment, the PEC is the biggest bet of the federal government to enable the Brazil Aid – program that will replace the family allowance – with a minimum monthly value of R$ 400. The bill must still go through a second vote in the Chamber, which should take place this Tuesday, before going to the Senate.