Round 6: Creator confirms season 2

After much speculation by fans and the press, Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator and showrunner of Round 6, hit the hammer and confirmed: the sensation series of Netflix will have a second season. Check out:

“There was so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like I wasn’t given a choice.”, he joked. “But, yes, I will say that there will actually be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I am currently in the planning process. But I think it’s too early to say when and how this will happen.” concluded.

Although everything is still being planned, according to Dong-hyuk, one thing is certain: the new episodes will follow. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) on their new adventures.

in the plot of Round 6, hundreds of financially troubled citizens are chosen to participate in a sickening survival game where they compete for a cash prize. The cast has Lee Jung-jae, Lee Beyung-hyun and Gong Yoo, between others.

Season one is available on Netflix.

