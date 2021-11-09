Round 6: ‘Warning was given’, says expert on risk for children – Health

Serial violent scenes are harmful to the mental health of children and young people (photo: Internet reproduction)

Round 6 is the most successful Korean series in Netflix history. The plot revolves around indebted people who can be rescued from the crisis through a dangerous game. However, the age classification is not being obeyed, and this can bring mental health problems for children and adolescents.

PhD in neuroscience, master in psychoanalysis and biologist, Fabiano de Abreu warns about the risk of Round 6 for children: “Structures in the brain change and bring present and/or future damage”.

Given the repercussion of the series, much has been said about the gratuitous violence presented in its episodes, hence the recommendation of the rating, even though it is being ignored.

In France, five children were hospitalized; the accident was caused by a confrontation between third- and sixth-year students at College George-Sand. The game allegedly “got out of control” and turned into a violent situation, which led the children to undergo medical care.

“This evidences how much a kind of parental control is needed, after all, the series features scenes of explicit violence, psychological torture, suicide, trafficking in organs, sex, low-key words, and this draws attention because only children comment on the subject as if it were something normal for them to watch”, emphasizes Fabiano.

When watching these productions full of violent nature, children and adolescents end up ‘normalizing’ this and treating the subject as something common. The effects of this is that children and young people can become more reactive and aggressive, warns the neuroscientist.

In this scenario, the preventive action calls for control of screen time and content for children and adolescents. The indicative classification does not exist for nothing, as the content presented by the series can affect the perception and behavior of younger people, which is why it is important for parents and guardians to be aware of the content that their children consume.

For those who don’t know, the series uses simple children’s games such as “French fries 1,2,3”, “Tug of war”, “Marbles” and others, to murder people in cold blood that do not reach the ultimate goal.

The production debuted on the streaming platform on September 17th, and on October 12th, Netflix confirmed that it has become the most viewed production in the platform’s history, with 111 million hits.

*Internship under the supervision of Assistant Editor Vera Schmitz