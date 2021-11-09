Russia breaks new record for covid-19 deaths | World

THE Russia established this Tuesday a new record for covid-19 single-day deaths , despite the recess decreed by the government in recent days to contain the spread of the virus.

More than 1,211 deaths were confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to health authorities. In addition, another 39,160 new cases were confirmed in the period, down from 40,000 registered last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a recess between October 30 and November 7 to allow the population to stay at home as a way to contain the spread of the virus. Five regions of the country extended the measure to try to prevent new infections.

Other regions have restricted access to establishments such as theaters and restaurants to people who have been vaccinated against covid-19, recovered from an infection, or tested negative in a recent test.

Kremlin officials said yesterday that it was too early to say whether Putin’s recess had had the desired effect in containing the virus. Russia’s government blames the country’s low vaccination rates for the new outbreak and is trying to encourage more people to get immunized against the disease.

Less than 40% of the 146 million Russians are fully vaccinated against covid-19, even though the country was one of the first to develop an immunizer against the disease.