Russia sets record for Covid-19 deaths in a single day, sparks global alert for new pandemic wave

SAO PAULO – In view of the advance of vaccination, several countries around the world are relaxing the restriction measures against the coronavirus, an incentive for the population to return to beaches, parks, shopping malls, cinemas, bars and even parties.

But the early return to normalcy comes at a cost, with new waves of contamination. This is the case in Russia. This Tuesday (9), the country reached a new record of deaths by Covid-19 in a single day even under strict rules to contain infections.

Vladimir Putin’s government implemented a national recess between October 30th and November 7th to keep people at home, but the tragic numbers continue to rise: there were 1,211 more confirmed deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has lost 234,000 lives and registered 9.7 million confirmed cases, according to data from the Our World in Data.

Between this Monday (8) and Tuesday, five regions of the country have already extended the recess. In other locations, access to theaters, cinemas and restaurants was only allowed for those who are fully vaccinated, recovered from the disease or who test negative.

Only 34% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated, even though the country, with 144 million inhabitants, is the pioneer in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sutinik V. The immunizing agent, which was not approved in Brazil, was developed by the Institute Gamaleya in partnership with the Ministry of Defense and launched in December 2020.

Putin’s government is trying to encourage people to accept the vaccine as the new outbreak is due to low immunization rates, according to the local government.

In an interview with BBC Russia, anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova, a researcher at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, explained that there is distrust on the part of the population about the medical procedures used in the country, which also end up interfering with the use of Sputnik V.

global alert

The case of Russia is not isolated and serves as a warning to the plans for economic recovery in other countries.

Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, said that the region was once again the epicenter of the pandemic. The rate of transmission in the countries of the European bloc is very high, said Kluge at a press conference. “If we keep the trajectory, we could have another half a million dead by February.”

Among the reasons that may have led to the increase in infections are low vaccination rates, early flexibility and the circulation of new variants, such as Delta – more transmissible and lethal than other strains.

Regarding the low vaccination rate, some countries have been taking more drastic measures. This is the case of Singapore, which announced that it will not pay for medical treatment for Covid-19 for those who decide not to get vaccinated. The measure takes effect on December 8th.

In Brazil, vaccination that started late has had an effect, at least for the time being: around 58% of the population is already fully vaccinated and, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, there were no deaths in São Paulo and in another seven states in this second (8). However, Brazil accounts for just over 609 thousand lives lost to the coronavirus.

