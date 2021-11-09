‘Rust’ member may lose his arm after spider bite on set

Another serious accident happened on the recording set of the movie ‘Rust’. One member of the low-budget long-running team has suffered a poisonous spider bite and may need to amputate his arm. This happened before the tragedy that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in an accidental shot by actor Alec Baldwin was three weeks old.

Lamp operator and tube fitter Jason Miller was dismantling equipment from the ‘Rust’ set when he was bitten by a fiddler spider, also known as the recluse brown spider. The small animal, between 6 and 20 millimeters, is poisonous and very present in North America. Spider bite has significant consequences on humans.

As healthcare costs are extremely expensive in the United States, a page was created to raise funds to help Jason Miller pay for hospital bills. In it, the operator’s health status is updated. According to the publication, he suffered necrosis and sepsis in his bitten arm. Miller has already undergone surgery to fight the infection, but still runs the risk of losing his limb.

Miller worked dismantling the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, a city in the US state of New Mexico. Because of the fatal accident with director of photography Halyna Hutchins, the production still doesn’t have a definition about the title’s continuity. Nobody on the team commented on the incident with Jason Miller.

Halyna Hutchins (D) died after being shot while recording a scene from ‘Rust’. Image: Facebook/Reproduction

On October 21, during rehearsal of a shooting scene, assistant director David Halls handed a gun to actor Alec Baldwin, protagonist of ‘Rust’, claiming to be “cold” when there is no real ammunition. But while practicing the scene where he fires towards the camera, Baldwin hit Hutchins in the chest with a real bullet left in the gun. Director Joel Souza was shot in the shoulder.

Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers allege sabotage. She and Halls are investigated by the Santa Fe sheriff’s department. Members of the film’s crew had previously complained about insecurity on set, and some had left the filming site in protest earlier that day.

