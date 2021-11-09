Samsung Galaxy A53 has leaked design with controversial change

The Galaxy A52 was introduced in the first quarter of this year alongside the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 as part of Samsung’s advanced intermediates. Now, rumors already talk about its successor, which is being called Galaxy A53.

The reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, along with the Digit website, brought today (8) the supposed final design of the Galaxy A53, which may bring not very interesting news to the public. The new cell phone will look very similar to the current Galaxy A52, but the first difference is in the back cover, which should be flat, without any curvature on the sides.



Still, on the other hand, the sides of the device will continue to be curved, showing that Samsung should not follow the trend that Apple relaunched with the iPhone 12 with flat sides. The camera module should be visually similar to its predecessor, with the difference that it now appears less protruding compared to the phone’s cover due to the smooth curves at its ends, but still holding four cameras.

On the front, it should still have a flat screen, with thin edges around it and a hole centered at the top of the screen to store the front camera.

One big and controversial difference, however, is that the Galaxy A53 will not feature a 3.5mm P2 connection for headphones. So, following what Samsung does in its high-end since the Galaxy Note 10, you will need to use headphones with USB Type C connection or migrate to wireless headphones. Also, it should be a little thinner than the Galaxy A52, measuring 8.1mm against its predecessor’s 8.4mm.

