Sandro Meira Ricci says judge ‘mistakenly missed’ in offside

Sandro Meira Ricci commented on the controversial bids of the match between Chapecoense and Flamengo, at Brasileirão. After the 2-2 draw at Arena Condá, the former referee said that judge Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim made mistakes during the match.

The first one was about the possible penalty in Gabigol in the 20th minute of the game. The shirt 9 received a cross inside the area and had a clash with the goalkeeper of Chapecoense, Keiller.

“I thought the goalkeeper opens his arm. For me, the goalkeeper would have a casual shock if he didn’t open his arm so much. But he opens his arm a lot and Gabriel is lacking. He still has to consider his position at the time of the throw. For me, he opens his arm and I really need it. He had to assess whether Gabriel was, or not, in a legal position,” he began by saying.

In the final stretch of the first half, the referee gave Gabriel a yellow card for a complaint after an offside. In the throw in question, the attacker steps on the midfield line at the moment of the throw, which does not put him in the attacking field.

“(The referee) He made a big mistake. In addition to him (Gabigol) being on the midfield line, there was a Chape player in the middle. This is the typical move he has to let go. The assistants are taking unnecessary risks”, analyzed Sandro , who completed:

“We demand a lot that they don’t wait for the VAR, but in this type of situation, no. In this type of situation, there was a player giving condition in the middle and he had to follow. He made a big mistake.”

With the result, Flamengo is 11 points behind the leader Atlético-MG, which is getting closer and closer to winning the Brazilian Championship, now with just one game more than the third place. Renato Gaúcho’s commandos return to the field next Thursday (11), when he receives Bahia, at Maracanã.