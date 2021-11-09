Sandy is nervous with Paola Carosella and learns to cook in new show · TV News

Sandy Leah debuts this Thursday (11) as a host of a culinary show: she runs Sandy+Chef on HBO Max. In the attraction, the singer learns to cook with several famous and renowned chefs, and one of them is Paola Carosella. The two, however, faced a sticky situation during the recording, which left Sandy a nervous wreck.

In the attraction, whose original format was created with Selena Gomez in 2020, the artist is in her home’s kitchen and, in each episode, she has a cooking class with a guest chef. The interactions happen via video calls — the program was created during the pandemic, so the idea is to show even the two distant parties, talking over screens.

On the day of the recording with Paola Carosella, however, the team faced a very common setback during television broadcasts in the pandemic: Internet connection problems.

“I had great expectations with Paola, she is very strong and demanding. She was very friendly and dear. I was nervous to be guided by her, but she was wonderful, had patience. That day, we had a problem at the transmission, there was a question on the internet, it happens, it’s unpredictable. We had to wait a long time, there was a fatigue, a long day of recording. But she stayed with me until the end, she taught me,” says Sandy.

It was Xororó’s own daughter who suggested that the former MasterChef Brasil judge be one of the guests on her show, as she is a fan of her work. Paola proposed to teach Sandy how to make pasta from scratch, but the project did not go as well as imagined.

“How did you have a setback [com a transmissão], the dough began to dry. I was tense, I would have to do it again, from scratch. We fixed it, patched it up. I had already made pasta, but it was with my mother and father, with a recipe, and there would be no problem if it went wrong. There, as it was a program, Paola explaining, she has a responsibility, we keep trying to get it right. With the setbacks, distance, internet cuts, I was very tense that day. But we managed to fix it, it was cool,” he says.

Paola even teaches Sandy how to make a dessert, a mango crumble with berries. At this point, the singer found it easier and says that she has even reproduced the recipe again, outside the program.

“The only dish I had the confidence to follow later was the mango crumble I made with Paola. When I didn’t have a child, I used to go to the kitchen more and make more sweets, cakes, something like that. Nowadays when I go it’s to improvise something quick for dinner. The crumble I had made with apples 15 years ago, so I remembered more or less. When Paola taught me, I learned the recipe she gave me, reproduced it for my family and it was a success”, he declares.

Throughout the season, Sandy still learns to cook with chefs Murakami, Lili Almeida, Thiago Castanho, Renata Vanzetto and João Diamante. They are also challenged, as the singer has several dietary restrictions.

“I hate bell peppers. I don’t eat strange meats, especially seafood, like white fish, shrimp, lobster. I don’t eat octopus, squid, mussels, oysters. right. I have an intolerance to garlic, I don’t like it. It was a challenge for the chefs, poor things, I don’t like onions either, it’s not good for me, but in little quantity it goes away. But it’s good to see the alternatives, there are many flavors that give to use and make the food wonderful”, he ponders.

Sandy’s family, such as her parents, brother, husband and in-laws, also participate in the program, assisting her in the kitchen. Sandy+Chef episodes premiere this Thursday on HBO Max.

Check out the trailer for Sandy + Chef: