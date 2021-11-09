Sandy reveals he’s romantically partnered with actor with bad breath

Many fans will wonder “who will it be?” when they watch the cooking show at Sandy on HBO Max, “Sandy + Chef”, which debuts on the 11th on the streaming service. In the second episode, released to the press before the debut, the singer reveals that she recorded a kissing scene with an actor who had bad breath. Ew!

The curiosity was told by Sandy while preparing a Japanese dish. After deboning a fish, she asked chef Murakami: “How do you know that a fish is very fresh? Can you tell by looking at him?”. Murakami explains and Sandy it says:

“You know I once played opposite an actor, who ate sashimi, which wasn’t great, and then he had to kiss me… And the breath… (laughs) The fish shouldn’t be too fresh!”

“Sandy + Chef” is the Brazilian version of “Selena + Chef”

The cooking show at Sandy is the Brazilian version of the program from Selena Gomez, which debuted in 2020 and has already had three seasons. The 1st season of the Brazilian version will have six episodes – each with a different chef helping Sandy to make a dish: Paola Carosella, Murakami, Lili Almeida, Thiago Castanho, Renata Vanzetto and João Diamante. The first three episodes premiere on the 11th and the other three air on HBO Max the following week.

In each episode, Sandy will also receive the company of family members. The brother Junior, the parents noely and Xororó, the grandma Mariazinha, the cousin Marine, the husband Lucas, and the brothers-in-law Monica Benini and Amon Ra are confirmed.