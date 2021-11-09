São Martinho (SMTO3) profits R$368.4 million in the 2nd quarter of the crop year, up 11%; revenue rises 54%

São Martinho (SMTO3), one of the largest companies in the sugarcane sector, reported net income of R$368.4 million in the second quarter of crop year 2021/22, ended on September 30.

The result represents an increase of 11% compared to the same period of the 2020/21 season, of R$ 331.9 million. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) of the sugarcane company rose 65.9% on the same basis of comparison, to R$ 790 million.

The São Martinho Group’s net revenue reached R$ 1.425 billion in the second quarter of the harvest, an annual increase of 54%. Cash profit was R$431.49 million in the quarter, 37.8% higher than in the same period last season. The net debt rose 20.5% between the months of March and September 2021, to R$ 3.2 billion. Leverage, measured by the ratio between net debt and Ebitda, went from 1.38 times in September 2020 to 1.21 times in the same month of 2021.

The company’s maintenance capex totaled R$300.19 million in the second quarter of the harvest, an increase of 30.2% compared to the same period of the previous harvest. Operational improvement capex, comprising investments related to the exchange of agricultural and industrial equipment, aimed at increasing productivity, totaled R$ 40.95 million in the quarter ended in September, an increase of 154.7%. As for expansion capex, investments increased from BRL 3.35 million between the months of July and September 2020 to BRL 129.65 million in the same period of 2021.

In the first half of the 2021/22 harvest, São Martinho processed 18.4 million tons of sugarcane, an 8.3% reduction compared to the volume processed in the same period of the previous harvest. According to the company, the lower result comes mainly as a result of “the prolonged drought observed in the period, and the lower number of harvest days”.

Sugar production was 1,221 thousand tons, 8.7% lower than in the first half of the last harvest. The supply of ethanol, of 827 million liters, was 5.7% lower on the same basis of comparison. The energy exported in the semester was 616,000 Mwh, a drop of 8.7% compared to the result of the first semester of 2020/21.

XP’s assessment is that São Martinho recorded good numbers in the second quarter of 2022 (fiscal period of the third quarter of 2021), despite the drop in agricultural productivity due to drought and frost, with higher prices for sugar, ethanol and energy also offsetting higher costs.

Gross profit increased 92.3% to R$636.6 million, while earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) was below the projection of the house of R$549.8 million (down 11, 9% year-on-year and 28.1% against XP’s projection), as they expected Copersucar’s credits to be paid this quarter, following the same 20/21 schedule. However, Ebit excluding the Copersucar payment increased 138.2% year-on-year.

“With the end of the harvest and the perspective of resilient demand for fuels, in our opinion there is still room for an increase in the price of ethanol, despite the fact that sugar prices have already been locked (hedge), so we remain optimistic about the sugar sector and alcohol”, assesses XP, which reiterates its purchase recommendation.

(with State Content)

