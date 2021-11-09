São Paulo GP only has VIP tickets available; Grandstand tickets sold out – Sports

The São Paulo GP promises to have a full house next weekend. Tickets for the stands have been sold out since last Friday, 5th, when a new lot was made available for purchase. There are only VIP entries from R$5.3 thousand.

The expectation is that 170 thousand people will fill the racetrack over the three days of the event. In the three days in 2019, the year of the last stage in Brazil, Interlagos received 158,213 fans, the biggest audience since 2001, when the venue was bigger and had the presence of 174 thousand fans.

THE São Paulo City Hall transferred R$ 20 million to the promoter to carry out the event this season. It also spent another R$ 10 million on repairs and adjustments to the circuit. There was a natural degradation of the racecourse, as it was closed in 2020, the year in which the race did not take place due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Municipal Housing Secretary of São Paulo, Orlando Faria, said that Formula 1 will generate around R$ 700 million in services and commerce in the city, in addition to R$ 1.6 billion in image per year. Each R$1 invested by the government will yield R$5.2, according to the municipal administration.

Vaccination certificate at the São Paulo GP

The health protocol for those attending the race includes the presentation of the vaccination voucher with at least one dose for those over 12 years of age. Children under 12 will be able to see the race, but will have to test negative, either PCR (performed up to 48 hours before) or antigen (24 hours before). The use of mask will be mandatory.

The public that attends the race will have to present a virtual passport with the covid-19 vaccine certificate. Mandatory registration must be done by November 10th, through the Chronus i-Passport platform. The technology was developed by the Franco-Brazilian startup Mooh!Tech, as the official passport for the event.

rebeca on the flag

Gymnast Rebeca Andrade, the first Brazilian to win two medals in the same edition of the Olympics, will be responsible for giving the final banner in the São Paulo GP, on the 14th, at the Autodromo de Interlagos.

“I left my body and came back when I received the invitation. A sign of respect, a tribute to my victories. I can’t even find the words to describe what I’m feeling. I never thought I had so many opportunities. as a woman and for the black community and to use this ‘power’ that the sport has given me. I’m very happy”, commented the 22-year-old athlete.

Formula 1 classification

After Brazil, there are three Grands Prix left to close the 2021 season: Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Max Verstappen won the Mexican GP and now leads the world championship with 312.5 points, just 19 points ahead of defending champion Lewis Hamilton.