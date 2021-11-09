São Paulo x Flamengo: see how to buy tickets for the first game with 100% of the audience at Morumbi | São Paulo

São Paulo detailed the procedures and information on ticket sales for the game against Flamengo, next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Morumbi, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

This will be the first game with 100% of the stadium’s capacity released to the public. The values, however, will not change compared to games with 50% of the audience, as promised by the board in early October.

When contacted, the club stated that the reductions were carried out ahead of schedule, with the values ​​of the audience being 100%, anticipated for when the audience was 50%. The opening of the popular sector, with tickets starting at R$20, was also one of the reasons.

Ticket sales to the general public will start at 4pm next Thursday. Sales will be 100% online, through the site spfc.totalacesso.com

More news about São Paulo:

+ Rokenedy? See under-20 goalkeeper who is in the pros

+ See how much the club will receive per buoy

1 of 2 Morumbi will stage the game against Ceará — Photo: Marcos Riboli Morumbi will stage the game against Ceará — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The partners, in turn, will have a range of days for the purchase. See below:

Diamond Plan (old plans: You Are the First and You Are Great): 4 pm on 11/8/2021;

Tricolor Plan (old plans: Tu ÉS Forte): 4 am on 9/11/2021;

Black Plan (old plans: Clube da Fé): 4 pm on 11/9/2021;

White plan (old plans: O Mais Querido and São Paulo Brasil): 4 am on 11/10/2021;

Red Plan (old plans: Vamos, São Paulo and Sou Tricolor): 4 pm on 11/10/2021.

The club will follow protocols to receive the public. The use of masks, alcohol gel and social distancing will be required. All fans will have temperature measured at the entrance.

When purchasing the ticket, all fans must read and accept the consent form and undertake to follow all the guidelines contained therein, in addition to online check-in prior to entering the stadium. There will not be the availability of face-to-face check-in.

Check the check-in procedures:

Fans who purchase tickets undertake to send the following information and documents via email [email protected]

Names and surnames of the fans who will enter the Stadium;

Contact details (email and/or telephone);

Copy of official identification document (CPF and/or RG or equivalent official document) of all fans;

Location: area, row and seat of the ticket purchased.

Copy of proof of complete vaccination (two doses or single dose)

In case the fan has taken only one dose of the vaccine, he/she must also present a copy of the PCR test performed up to 48 hours before the match or a negative antigen test result within 24 hours in advance. Identification document (CPF).

Check ticket prices: (Diamond member pays R$0.30 on any ticket and there is half price for the general public):