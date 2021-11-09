Satellites show full-size models of US military ships set up in China’s desert | World

Satellite images obtained on Sunday (7) by news agencies show what they would be full-scale models of warships of the United States built in the middle of the desert of China. Although there is no official information as to why these buildings are built, it is believed that they serve as targets for Chinese military training.
From the images, it is possible to see that at least one of the models replicates an aircraft carrier and another, a destroyer. One of the targets was seen mounted on rails used to transport it. Among the full-scale structures, there were a few more sophisticated, appearing to be navigational instruments, according to the United States Naval Institute (USNI).
Flat structure that would serve for military training in China, set up in the middle of the desert in Xinjiang — Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Centered on massive aircraft carriers, US naval battle commands are among the most powerful weapons in the American arsenal. One of them is stationed in the Pacific, where it looks at key areas such as Taiwan and the South China Sea — where there is an ongoing dispute in Chinese territorial waters.
On the other side of the regional dispute, China has been developing naval combat missiles for some years. This arms race includes projectiles capable of destroying aircraft carriers.
Satellite image shows the railway terminal where replicas of American ships in China are being built — Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
The images caught the attention of US military authorities. The US Naval Institute says these models were built more than two years ago — the aircraft carrier, a report says, between March and April 2019.
“It went through several reconstructions and was almost completely dismantled in December 2019. But the site was used again at the end of September this year, and the structure was practically completed by the beginning of October,” he added.
The American institute also says that, according to the intelligence company AllSource Analysis, the area has already been used for testing ballistic missiles in the past.
Asked about the images, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday he was not aware of the situation.
Beijing is advancing a major project to modernize its arsenal, according to a Pentagon report released last week, with many of its weapons designed to help neutralize major US ships in the event of a regional conflict.
MAP – South China Sea — Photo: g1
The Chinese army has deployed some of its missiles in exercises, which, according to testimony given months ago in Congress by US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson, is “an unmistakable message to the regional and global public.”
The United States regularly has operations in the South China Sea and around Taiwan, which irritates Beijing.
China claims sovereignty over most of this maritime area and regards Taiwan as a part of its territory to be taken back, one day, if necessary by force.