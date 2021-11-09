Saveiro de Marília Mendonça already fought with a fan and moved Lucas Lucco – 11/09/2021

Lucas Lucco was moved last weekend when he showed a Volkswagen Savero G6 on his Instagram that belonged to country singer Marília Mendonça, who was fatally victim of a plane crash last Friday.

The pickup, which is in Lucco’s garage, was acquired by Marília in 2018 and stayed with the singer until the end of 2020. The current owner is Eduardo Bastos, artistic producer who works with several important musicians.

In conversation with the UOL Cars, he says that Saveiro was bought by him and his partner on December 25th of last year. The entrepreneurs paid R$ 50 thousand for the car in four installments.

Volkswagen Saveiro G6 Image: Reproduction/Metropolis

According to Bastos, the vehicle was loaned to record a series of videos of a new project carried out by Lucco.

He says that he fell in love with the truck during a video call with Abicielí Silveira, uncle and advisor to Marília Mendonça – who also died in the plane crash.

The producer intends to keep the car and adds: “I met Marília very early on, I followed her entire trajectory, this car has a very high sentimental value.”

Eduardo Bastos and Marília Mendonça Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Pickup truck even led to a fight between Marília and a fan

Marília was the second owner of the 2014 model, which had its original black color. It is currently matte and enveloped. In addition to having air suspension and 18 rim wheels, the vehicle also has a sound wall along with its luggage compartment. In total there are 20 subworfers, in addition to 44 speakers.

The sertaneja had an attachment to Saveiro, which appeared at various times in photos on the singer’s Instagram. The affection for the car even resulted in a fight with a fan who made fun of the car on social networks.

Marília Mendonça’s Twitter post Image: Reproduction / Who Magazine

“The girl shared Saveiro’s photo saying “what a monkey!” it’s part of every little piece I have,” wrote the singer.

