School fire kills 26 children in Niger | World

A fire at a school in the town of Maradi, in southern Niger, affected three classrooms, killing at least 26 children. The school was built of wood and straw.

“At the moment there are 26 dead and 13 wounded, four of them serious”, the local governor told the AFP agency, adding that they are students in the first year of elementary school, “between 5 and 6 years old”.

“We don’t know the origin of the fire, an investigation is being carried out to determine it,” he added, announcing a “three-day mourning period in the Maradi region” starting on Tuesday (9).

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon, local time, said Gov. Chaibou Aboubacar. Photos of the location were shared on Twitter.

According to the United Nations, Niger, with about 25 million inhabitants, is one of the poorest countries in the world and has one of the lowest literacy rates in Africa.

Due to having a small budget for education, there are not enough schools in the country; many school buildings are made of wood, straw or sheet metal. In some rural areas, classes take place in the shade of trees.