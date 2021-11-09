School Health Center will conduct tests for screening for prostate cancer

By the end of this year, more than 65,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), meaning that one in six men will test positive in their lifetime. Analyzing these data, the Municipal Health Department prepared a special program for the November Blue in Umuarama, with tests for early diagnosis of the disease.

On November 18, the basic health units Parque Industrial, Jabuticabeiras and Jardim União (Cohapar I) will be open from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, providing PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) tests. “Laboratory teams will be in these units to collect blood for the tests, which detect the increase in the concentration of enzymes produced in the prostate, which can indicate alterations such as prostatitis, benign hypertrophy or even prostate cancer”, indicates Simony Rodrigues Bernardelli Rosa, Coordinator of Primary Health Care.

She informs that in addition to the PSA exams, men will be able to check blood pressure and the glycemic index, perform a dental evaluation and even perform a quick covid-19 test. “This same special service will be carried out on November 25, at the basic health units Sonho Meu, Primeiro de Maio and Panorama, also from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, without an appointment”, highlights Simony.

Touch exams at Unipar

This year, an unprecedented partnership with the Medicine course at Unipar (Universidade Paranaense), under the coordination of urologist and professor Alberto Tomé, will make diagnostic tests for prostate cancer more accessible to the population. Within the November Blue Project, 500 free exams will be made available on November 20th (Saturday). “Those interested must attend from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Centro Saúde Escola. PSA exams and rectal examination are planned”, instructs Marcila Martins de Oliveira, nurse responsible for the UBS Centro de Saúde Escola (Unipar headquarters).

According to physician Alberto Tomé, contrary to popular belief, the exam is quite simple. “It’s painless and very fast: it only lasts a few seconds. Through it, it is possible to assess the shape, size and texture of the prostate, in addition to identifying the presence of nodules that may be indicative of a malignant tumor”, explains the urologist and project coordinator.

Early diagnosis makes all the difference. If discovered early, the chances of curing the disease are above 90%. “That is why it is essential that men set aside these myths about the test and seek prevention. Prejudice kills much more than disease”, points out the professor.

The exam is indicated for all men over 50 years of age. Black men need to start tracking earlier: at age 45. “Those who have a family history of prostate cancer should start the exams five years before the age of the family member”, emphasizes Dr. Alberto Tomé, adding that anyone who wants to know more about the November Blue Project can access the group’s official page on Instagram in @novembroazul_unipar.

