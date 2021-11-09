School in Goiânia exhibits photos of Marília Mendonça before she became famous; Look

Goiania – After the premature death of its most illustrious student, 26-year-old singer Marília Mendonça, the Jesuína de Abreu Municipal School, located in Parque Amazônia, in the southern region of the capital of Goiás, paid tribute to the artist. Through social networks, the institution stated that she was a dedicated student and published images of Marília before she became famous.

“Marília Mendonça was our student. Dedicated, intelligent, talented and enlightened, she made us proud of her path of perseverance and success. Marília represents hope for so many children and teenagers full of talent and dreams, but very lacking in encouragement and opportunities”, says the post.

See the pictures:

old photos marilia mendonça Jesuína de Abreu Municipal School published tribute to singer Marília MendonçaInstagram old photos marilia mendonça Marília Mendonça studied in public schools in GoiásInstagram old photos marilia mendonça Former teachers of Marília Mendonça were shaken by the singer’s deathInstagram old photos marilia mendonça “Dedicated, intelligent, talented and enlightened”, says homage to the school where Marília studiedInstagram old photos marilia mendonça Page from the school that Marília studied shared photos of the singer as a studentInstagram 0

Homage

The images show Marília Mendonça in various school activities. One of the photos is of the young woman singing at some point at school. Another shows the singer, who is still a teenager, smiling with her classmates in front of the blackboard at the school unit. More images even bring the artist in schoolwork.

According to the school’s management, Marília studied at the place until the 9th grade. According to the publication, “Marília represents hope for so many children and teenagers full of talent and dreams, but very lacking in encouragement and opportunities.”

In the publication, teachers and employees report that they have always rooted for “the daughter of Mrs. Ruth, a struggling mother who raised Marília alone”.

The professionals working at the institution said they were dismayed by the tragedy that killed the former student. “We are dismayed by this tragedy that claimed five lives. May God, in His infinite mercy, tend to the hearts of friends and family who are now grieving the loss of this incredible woman. Here we pay our simple tribute, sharing moments of Marília in her student phase. Rest in peace, dear.”

Plane crash

The plane with Marília Mendonça and her team took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, on Friday afternoon (5/11) where the singer would perform that day. However, already very close to the runway, the aircraft collided with an electrical transmission tower and fell in an area of ​​waterfall.

On the plane, with Marília, were her uncle and advisor Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho, 43; producer Henrique Ribeiro, 32; pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, 56; and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37. All died.