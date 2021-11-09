Scorn has been pushed back to 2022 and developers criticize “Hype”

Ebb Software even makes comparisons with Cyberpunk 2077, but CEO apologized for the message then

Last Friday (50th) Ebb Software GmbH announced on Scorn’s kickstarter page that the team decided to postpone the game’s release until 2022 in order to allow more time for development. The announcement claims that the developer is lagging more in development than in marketing the game and even cites Cyberpunk 2077 as an example not to be followed.

The kickstarter postponement announcement did not come as a simple information, but was accompanied by a large text in response to fans, both those concerned about the lack of news in the game and those who criticize the delay to release. The company claims that it is focusing its efforts much more on the game’s own development rather than its dissemination.

"Some people really don't like us to be silent for long periods. (…) The only thing that will make the game come out faster is to focus all your development effort. This is our top priority.."

– Ebb Software

Image: Steam/Reproduction

Also, interestingly, the text advances to a more detailed discussion of this Hype problem in the gaming industry and even cites Cyberpunk 2077 several times as a great example of this. According to Ebb Software, “CD Projekt RED did great promotional work for Cyberpunk 2077, but that didn’t help the final game. Cyberpunk 2077 should have been delayed by a year, but hype and shareholder pressure were more important.“

The text extends even further by commenting in more depth on the Hype problem and other issues that affect the development of a good game. However, the general message is that Scorn’s postponement is needed as developers are looking to speed up this process by taking the focus off strong publicity.



Finally, it is worth noting that one day after this announcement (6), the CEO of Ebb Software, Ljubomir Peklar, apologized for the aggressive tone of the previous message:

“I quickly and randomly read the draft update and, with all my wisdom, approved it. (…) We may be tired, confused, and frustrated with our own ineptitude, but there is no reason to attack you. I apologize personally. I will do my best to ensure that this type of explosion does not happen again.

Now Scorn is set to be released sometime in 2022 for both Xbox Series X|S and PC. In fact, the minimum and recommended specs have already been released, but keep in mind that they may change as development progresses.



Minimum requirements: Scorn

Operating system: Windows 7, 8 or 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50GB of available space

Via: Game Rant Source: Kickstarter