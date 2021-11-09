Second installment of the 13th salary of civil servants in Ceará will be paid on December 10 – Negócios

O Governor Camilo Santana (PT) announced, this Tuesday (9), that the second installment of the 13th salary of active and inactive state civil servants (retired and pensioners) will be paid in the next December 10th. According to the Chief Executive, 181.4 thousand employees will benefit.

With the payment, the governor foresees an injection of BRL 2.5 billion in the Ceará economy in December. This month, he stated, the payment of the payroll will be around R$ 500 million.

“This means that commerce will sell more, companies will produce more and will open new jobs in this end-of-year period”, listed Camilo.

“The payroll of servers is around R$ 1 billion per month. Together with the sheets for November, December and the 13th salary, R$ 2.5 billion are injected into the economy of Ceará”, he said.

The first installment had already been paid last June. The allowance was anticipated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Server readjustment is studied

Asked by a civil servant about the salary adjustment to correct inflation, Governor Camilo Santana informed that the economic team is already studying the case and claimed to have sent to the Legislative Assembly of Ceará (AL-CE) a “message for salary improvements as of January next year”.

Camilo noted, however, that there had already been “salary improvements” for safety, education and health.

“If you take these three areas, they are already 80% of the servers. I’ve even sent a message to the Assembly, which will have salary improvements from January of next year”,

“We are evaluating. I always take measures responsibly, with my feet on the ground so as not to compromise the State of Ceará, but you can rest assured that I am looking on with affection. The team is already looking at the numbers so that we can meet this request’, he said.