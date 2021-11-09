Secret budget supplies city where Arthur Lira’s father is mayor

BRASÍLIA — The city of Barra de São Miguel (AL), governed by Benedito de Lira, father of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was awarded R$ 3.8 million from amendments by the rapporteur . The transfer will take place through the superintendence of the São Francisco Valley Development Company (Codevasf) in Alagoas, headed by Lira’s cousin, João José Pereira Filho.

Joãozinho, as he is known, took office in April of this year on the recommendation of the president of the Chamber. The resource will come from the Ministry of Regional Development, whose owner is Rogério Marinho.

The rapporteur’s amendments make up the so-called secret budget. This is an artifice by which the deputy or senator chosen as rapporteur for the budget for that year has the power to send suggestions for the application of federal resources directly to the ministries. In this process, however, the name of the parliamentarian who appears as author is not disclosed of such request This instrument has been used by the government to boost the amendments of allies in Congress. At the Chamber, Arthur Lira plays a decisive role in sharing this amount.

