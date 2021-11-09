Secret budget supplies city where Arthur Lira’s father is mayor

BRASÍLIA — The city of Barra de São Miguel (AL), governed by Benedito de Lira, father of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was awarded R$ 3.8 million from amendments by the rapporteur . The transfer will take place through the superintendence of the São Francisco Valley Development Company (Codevasf) in Alagoas, headed by Lira’s cousin, João José Pereira Filho.

read: Strongholds of Centrão leaders and government allies top list of committed rapporteur amendments

Joãozinho, as he is known, took office in April of this year on the recommendation of the president of the Chamber. The resource will come from the Ministry of Regional Development, whose owner is Rogério Marinho.

The rapporteur’s amendments make up the so-called secret budget. This is an artifice by which the deputy or senator chosen as rapporteur for the budget for that year has the power to send suggestions for the application of federal resources directly to the ministries. In this process, however, the name of the parliamentarian who appears as author is not disclosed of such request This instrument has been used by the government to boost the amendments of allies in Congress. At the Chamber, Arthur Lira plays a decisive role in sharing this amount.

Arthur Lira (PP-AL) - The new president of the Chamber of Deputies, elected with the support of Planalto, is a defendant in the STF in an accusation of receiving bribes from CBTU. In his role at the head of the House, he defines what will be voted on in Congress and articulates nominations for the government Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo
With the ministerial reform, Bolsonaro handed over the position of Minister of the Government Secretariat to deputy Flávia Arruda (PL-DF), party presided over by ex-deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, convicted in the monthly allowance made a "courtesy visit" to President Jair Bolsonaro, at Palácio da Alvorada, the morning after the announcement of the new ministers Photo: André Coelho / Agência O Globo
Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) - The senator, who had a voice in the choice of the prime minister of the STF appointed by Bolsonaro, Kassio Nunes Marques, is Minister of the Civil House, as well as a defendant in the Supreme Court in action of the PP gang and was the target of accusation (not yet received by the court) of passive corruption and money laundering Photo: Agência Senado
Senator Fernando Collor de Mello (PROS-AL), who has accompanied Bolsonaro on events and trips, is a defendant at the Lava-Jato on accusation of receiving bribes from BR Distribuidora, a Petrobras subsidiary. Case is ready to be tried. PGR asked the senator to be sentenced to 22 years in prison Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo
Government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) was targeted by the PF in 2019 on suspicion of receiving bribes when he was Dilma's minister — a case that is under investigation. He was also accused of receiving bribes diverted from Petrobras works, but the complaint was rejected by the STF Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil
Leader of the government in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) was the target of an operation by Gaeco do Paraná under suspicion of having received bribes from Galvão Engenharia, which closed an agreement to win an award at the Lava-Jato. He was quoted for Minister of Health Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo
