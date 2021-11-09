see how the championship groups turned out

In the beginning of this afternoon, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) raffled the keys of the 16 teams participating in the 2022 edition of the São Paulo Championship, which starts on January 26th. The highlight goes to Santos, who are in the “group of death” alongside Red Bull Bragantino, Ponte Preta and Santo André.

Current champion, São Paulo shares its group with Ferroviária, Novorizontino and São Bernardo – the latter who was champion of the A2 last season.

Head of Group A, Corinthians will fight for a spot in the quarterfinals alongside Guarani and two other teams. Finally, Palmeiras is next to three opponents from the interior.

See how the division turned out:

A group: Corinthians, Inter of Limeira, Guarani and Água Santa

Group B: São Paulo, Railway, Novorizontino and São Bernardo

Group C: Palmeiras, Mirassol, Ituano and Botafogo

Group D: santos, Red Bull Bragantino, Ponte Preta and Santo André

How it works

The regulation is the same as in recent years: the teams will face all opponents from the other groups once in the initial phase, totaling 12 games.

After this period, the two teams that added the most points in each bracket advance to the quarterfinals, which will have, like the semifinals, a single game with field command for the best placed. The final will have two clashes.

Regarding relegation, the two teams that score the fewest points overall will be forwarded to Serie A2 next year.

tournament broadcast

Globo lost the broadcasting rights from Paulistão to Record TV. The São Paulo broadcaster, therefore, will be responsible for the tournament’s matches exclusively on open TV, showing 16 matches (one per round in the group stage, one in the quarterfinals, one in the semifinal and two in the final) – YouTube will have the same number of events.

On streaming, HBO Max and Estádio TNT will show matches: according to the FPF, there are 28 duels (24 in the group stage, one in the quarterfinals, one in the semi and two in the final) – Globo’s branch, Premiere remains outside the negotiations, which have not yet been closed.