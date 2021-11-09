See the beautiful first photos of Earth taken by the LandSat 9 satellite

Launched on September 27 this year, the new Earth observation satellite, called LandSat 9, recorded its first color images of the Earth’s surface, released recently by NASA. The new photographs are just a preview of how the mission will be critical to managing vital natural resources, as well as the impacts of climate change on the planet.

The first LandSat 9 images, taken on Oct. 31, reveal landscapes such as the Panhandle region of Florida; Detroit and surrounding areas; the Navajo region of northern Arizona; the top of the Himalayas; and the Kimberley region of Western Australia. In a note, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said these are critical observations of a changing planet. “This program has the proven power not only to improve lives, but also to save lives,” he said.

LandSat 9 is operated by NASA and the US Geological Survey (USGS), which is responsible for providing critical landscape and coastal data from space. Nelson also added that both agencies will continue the partnership to strengthen and improve the general public’s access to program data so that they “better understand the devastation of the climate crisis, manage agricultural practices and conserve precious resources.”

Although LandSat 9 is the ninth satellite in the LandSat program, which has operated for more than 50 years, it is only the ninth to reach Earth orbit since the first was launched in 1972. In 1993, LandSat 6 was lost due to to a glitch during launch. Now, the latest generation of the mission will work alongside LandSat 8, launched in 2013, and together they will create an image of the Earth every eight days.

LandSat 9’s artistic conception (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The newest satellite actually arrives to replace the work of its other brother, the LandSat 7, sent into space in 1999. For comparison purposes, the LandSat 7 could differentiate 256 tones of a certain color of light, while the LandSat 9 can differentiate more than 13 thousand tones of the same light, according to NASA. While one instrument detects surface radiation by tracking temperature, another captures visible, near-infrared, and short-wave light.

At the moment, the agencies are carrying out the last checks on the new satellite’s systems, which are expected to take 100 days. Beginning in January 2022, NASA will hand over mission operations to the USGS, which will provide all data publicly from the program’s website. “Free, continuous access to NASA’s Landsat and other Earth observation fleet data helps data users including city planners, farmers and scientists plan for the future,” added Karen St. Germain, director of the Division of NASA Earth Sciences.

