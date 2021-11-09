see why you should consume this tea daily

Have you ever thought that that Orange skin that we almost always throw away is very rich in nutrients? So, it helps us to avoid various diseases, including those of cardiac origin. If you didn’t know, Casa e Agro, from Tecno Noticias, brings you this Tuesday, November 8th, accurate information.

Every day a lot of nutrients are thrown away simply because we don’t know they exist. An example of this is the Orange skin, rich in vitamins and other properties that are very helpful to the body. But even if you know this, you can ask yourself: what to do with her? Therefore, here are some tips on how to take advantage of it. Check out!

Benefits and how to consume it

Orange peel is rich in vitamins, especially A and C, as well as fiber in large amounts, which will do very well for the digestion process. Additionally, minerals such as calcium are also present.

However, what draws attention are polyphenols, a micronutrient that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action. In this way, consuming orange peel helps prevent cancer, as well as obesity, type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease.

How to prepare orange peel tea

The most practical way of not wasting orange peels is through tea. To prepare it, use the 1 orange squares for 200 ml of water. Add the ingredients and cook for about 5 minutes.

When ready, strain and consume straight or add cinnamon sticks to sweeten it a little. You can have hot, warm or cold drink. You can even add herbs to your tea to make it taste more attractive.

It is noteworthy that orange peels contain many pesticides, which are used in a large part of Brazilian crops. Therefore, opt for organic oranges, especially when you want to use their skins. Even so, remember to wash them well in order to eliminate any type of micro-organism from the food.

Taking these precautions, you can enjoy all the advantages that Orange skin bring. That way, you’ll never discard this nutritious item again. Furthermore, you can use your creativity and include them in juices and vitamins.

