Sentenced for murdering girlfriend, Oscar Pistorius may receive parole after talking to the victim’s parents

Former South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius could be released on parole for the murder of girlfriend Reva Steenkamp, which took place in 2013. Sentenced in 2015, he served half of his 13 years and five months and, to achieve the new regime, will have to speak in person with the victim’s parents, Barry and June Steenkamp.
The former runner, owner of six Paralympic medals, four of them gold, has been able to adapt to probation since July and a hearing for the case was scheduled for October, but it was canceled because the meeting between both parties had not yet taken place. .
In South Africa, there is a policy of dialogue, in which the victim, or the family, can demand a meeting with the criminal, before the Justice accepts the request to change the agreement.
“Prison authorities have scheduled the probation hearing for October, but it was canceled because a full report on Pistorius’ time in prison was not available. The date for a new hearing has not yet been set,” explained Julian Knight, attorney by Pistorius to the Associated Press.
“They (Barry and June) think Reeva has a voice. They are Reeva’s voice, and they owe it to their beloved daughter,” said Tania Koen, the Steenkamps’ attorney.
The couple’s position in relation to the probation of their daughter’s murderer was not addressed, but, after the meeting, they will be able to make recommendations to the responsible agency.
The femicide took place on February 14, 2013, when Oscar shot his then-girlfriend four times through the bathroom door. A year earlier, at the London Olympics, he had gained notoriety by becoming the first athlete with two legs amputated to compete on the Olympic circuit. Before, he had participated in two paralympics.