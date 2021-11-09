Consumers cannot be compelled to pay debts prescribed as a result of unauthorized use of their name and other data, elements of their personality, on the Serasa platform.

Serasa must indemnify for including debts prescribed in the "Clean Name" platform

With this understanding, the 38th Private Law Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Justice ordered Serasa and a creditor fund to indemnify, in solidarity, in R$ 10 thousand, a consumer whose prescribed debts were included in the platform “Serasa Limpa Nome” .

The author claimed that the inclusion of her name on the platform is discreditable, even though it is not a restrictive credit record, as it negatively impacts credit risk analysis and hinders her access to the market. In addition, she sustained abuse of rights and disturbance of peace.

For Serasa, the indication of the debt for negotiation in the “Limpa Nome” was not undue, since the statute of limitations on the debt does not make it unenforceable, the extrajudicial collection made by the creditor being lawful. The company also stated that the information entered in the “Serasa Limpa Nome” would not be open for consultation by third parties.

When granting the plaintiff’s appeal, the rapporteur, Judge Anna Paula Dias da Costa, highlighted that the debts included in “Serasa Limpa Nome” are prescribed for judicial collection (article 206, paragraph 5, I, of the Civil Code), which does not imply extinction, because they were not denied by the consumer.

However, Costa cited article 43 of the CDC and said that, if paragraph 1 prohibits the maintenance of negative information for a period exceeding five years and paragraph 5 prevents the insertion of information that may hinder new access to credit with suppliers, the Prescribed debt is not advertised through the databases of credit bureaus.

“Contrary to what the defendants claim, third parties have access to the information registered in the credit protection services’ databases, as it is extracted from information extracted from Serasa’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policies, inserted on the agency’s website”, said the judge.

That is, according to the reporter, the debit inserted in the “Serasa Limpa Nome” can, yes, be accessed by third parties and, mainly, negatively influence the score of the “score” of the consumer. Therefore, from the moment the author’s debts were written off, the information should have been removed from the platform.

“Thus, given that two of the plaintiff’s debts expired in 2015 and another in 2014, the maintenance of information in the field of ‘overdue accounts’ after this period is, therefore, improper”, said the rapporteur, when concluding the duty to indemnify both of the creditor and of Serasa, “in view of the irrefutable economic partnership established between the alleged creditor and the archivist”.

Click here to read the judgement

1045647-58.2019.8.26.0576