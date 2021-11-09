Series B: CBF releases detailed table of the last two rounds; see dates and times | brazilian series b

The CBF released, this Tuesday morning, the detailed table of the last two rounds of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. With open definitions in the fight for access and in the escape against relegation, the competition ends on the next 28th of November, with all games happening at 4 pm.
Before that, the 37th round was distributed between the 19th and 22nd of November (Friday and Monday). In addition to defining the four clubs that go up to Serie A and the three teams that fall to Serie C, together with Brasil de Pelotas, the title dispute is also underway in Serie B, with Botafogo and Coritiba emerging as the main candidates .
Brazilian Championship Series B Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
See below for details regarding the dates and times for the final stretch of Secondna:
Friday (November 19)
- Brusque x Worker – Augusto Bauer (7pm)
- Vasco x Remo – São Januário (7pm)
- Vila Nova x Londrina – Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga (9:30 pm)
- Sampaio Corrêa x Cruzeiro – Castelão (9:30 pm)
- Confidence x Ponte Preta – Batistão (16:30)
- Nautical x Avaí – Aflitos (18:30)
- Brazil x Botafogo – Bento Freitas (7pm)
- Coritiba x CSA – Couto Pereira (7pm)
Monday (November 22)
- CRB x Vitória – King Pele (18h)
- Guarani x Goiás – Golden Earring (20h)
- Botafogo x Guarani – Nilton Santos (16h)
- Goiás x Brusque – Haile Pinheiro (16h)
- Ponte Preta x Coritiba – Moisés Lucarelli (16h)
- Cruise x Nautical – to be defined (16h)
- Londrina x Vasco da Gama – Café Stadium (4pm)
- CSA x Brazil – King Pele (16h)
- Worker x CRB – Germano Kruger (16h)
- Avaí x Sampaio Corrêa – Hangover (16h)
- Vitória x Vila Nova – Barradão (4pm)
- Remo x Confidence – Baenão (16h)