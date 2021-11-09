Servers resign from Inep a few days from Enem

Dismissals were made less than two weeks from Enem. Motivation would be the “technical weakness” of Inep’s management.| Photo: Maicon J. Gomes/Gazeta do Povo

With just a few days to go before the National Secondary Education Examination (ENEM), scheduled for November 21st and 28th, a group of 28 civil servants from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), the body responsible for applying the Enem, he asked for his resignation. In the letter sent to the Inep board on Monday (8), the employees say that the collective request for dismissal was not due to a political, ideological or union-related decision, but due to the “technical and administrative weakness of the current top management” of the organ.

>> be part of the Life and Citizenship channel on the Telegram

In a statement, the Association of Inep Servers (Assinep) said that, even with nearly 30 requests for dismissal, the other Inep servers continue to work. “But we emphasize that all institutional actions of the autarchy need technical guidance from managers properly trained in thematic”, says the note. The document also asks the Ministry of Education and the federal government to intervene in the situation to “equate the situation and reduce the risks for society”.

Last week, the Inep team had already held an assembly and warned about alleged management problems. In an act in front of the Institute’s building, held on Thursday (4), some employees claimed that there was “a climate of insecurity” and that Inep technicians were not being heard. One of the main complaints from employees was that teams that normally participated in planning the exam were excluded from the process.

A document released by Assinep at the time mentioned the existence of structural problems that were being neglected, in addition to cases of moral harassment, work overload and the disregard of technical aspects for decision-making. “Health problems and excessive levels of interference, which make it impossible to carry out the tasks properly, resulted in several requests for dismissal from commissioned positions and functions”, says an excerpt of the document.

The servers also directly contest the actions of the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas. In the text released by Assinep, Dupas is accused of using the Institute’s communication channels for “self-promotion” while not participating in working groups within Inep itself. According to the text, Dupas’ performance would be “a management characterized by driving away and oppressing people, which creates vulnerabilities to examinations, assessments, censuses and studies, compromising the successful 85-year trajectory of Inep”.

Sought, Inep did not respond to the report.