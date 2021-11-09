Sheik and Cicinho get angry and send a message to Abel

Former players Emerson Sheik and Cicinho, now sports commentators for SBT, showed irritation with the behavior of coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras.

In yesterday’s edition of “Arena SBT”, the two rejected recent criticisms of the press made by the Portuguese, who considered that some vehicles practice “hate”.

The first to talk about the subject was Cicinho. “He gets paid and was hired to lead Palmeiras to victories. He’s fulfilling that role. He has to forget about the press a little. In fact, he has to change his name from Abel to Gargamel, because he’s going to be angry out there, that seasick guy,” he joked.

“We’re not owners of the truth, but we’re going to have a little love in our hearts. If Palmeiras loses it’s the press, if the press wins. You get paid to win,” added the former full-back.

Sheik went further and stated that “no one can stand it anymore” the coach, sending a message so that the Portuguese man has a more restrained behavior.

“Nobody can take Abel anymore. He loses and talks bad, comes with small talk. Mr. Abel, on behalf of the press, what hate program? What do you mean by that phrase? He has to make his team play, win the championships and keep quiet. Whenever something goes wrong, he creates this whole situation. Except you’re here now. He’s grumpy, he’s annoying, even your players are already upset with you too, because you’re talking a lot of nonsense “, criticized the former attacker on the SBT program.