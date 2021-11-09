Sheik rules out signing a striker at Corinthians and reveals: “He had to choose”

Former striker spoke about some rumors that have emerged in recent days, making clear the reasons for the decision taken by Timão

O Corinthians is still fighting to guarantee a place among the top 4 of the Brazilian Championship, which would guarantee a direct place in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América, considered the main objective of this season. After achieving two consecutive victories, 1-0, playing at Neo Química Arena, the team led by Sylvinho will have a “quarry” ahead, as they face Atlético-MG, leader of the competition, in Mineirão.

A victory against Cuca’s team could make Timão enter the G-4, if Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino do not win their games. Still no Willian, the expectation is that defensive solidity is maintained and that the attack becomes more effective, since in the last 2 games, the goal only came at the end of the second half, after some wasted chances and difficulty in creating due to opponents acting defensively during the 90 minutes.

extrafield, the board is already starting to analyze possibilities and intends to announce some reinforcements soon, but wants to wait for the end of the national competition to make the agreements official. The name of Tooth, who terminated his contract with Shakhtar Donestk, was discarded, even if it has great identification. On the other hand, during the program “Arena SBT“, Benja also highlighted that Corinthians is getting closer and closer to announcing defensive midfielder Paulinho.

Regarding the striker, who made history alongside Ronaldo and is now free on the market, former striker Emerson Sheik also confirmed that Corinthians had to choose between Dentinho and Paulinho for financial reasons, but after analyzing the options they have in the squad, the board of Alvinegra preferred to rely on the former Brazilian national team player.

Thus, in addition to the names mentioned, several rumors are emerging, but so far nothing has been materialized. Among them are: Soteldo, Pedro, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Gilberto, among others. The main focus is to bring a new shirt 9, since this season, Jô was unable to guarantee his place among the 11, so much so that Sylvinho has been choosing to cast Róger Guedes or Renato Augusto improvised in the sector.