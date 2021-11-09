Sicupira is honored by Petraglia, Galvão Bueno and former players

The wake of the greatest scorer in the history of Ahletico Paranaense, Barcímio Sicupira Junior, took place this Monday (8th) at Arena da Baixada. From 6 am to 10 am, the ceremony was closed to relatives and friends. Then, from 10 am to 4 pm, hundreds of fans went to the scene to say goodbye to the idol. The body was cremated in the late afternoon, at the Vatican Crematorium, in Almirante Tamandaré.

Sicupira is to this day the top scorer in Athletico’s history, with 157 goals, playing for the club in eight seasons starting in 1968. He died in Curitiba, on Sunday, aged 77, due to lung problems.

The president of Athletico Paranaense, Mario Celso Petraglia, attended the wake and spoke about Sicupira. “We used to go to Boca Maldita, Rua XV, still as teenagers. We are born in the same year. I have lived with Sicupira since I was a boy”, he recalled. “It was a beautiful walk for this player, who became our club’s idol,” added the manager.

Former Athletico players were at the wake, such as Cocito, Paulo Rink, Amauri and Paulo Miranda. Of the current squad, one presence was the defender Nicolás Hernández. Coach Alberto Valentim was also at the Arena to pay homage.

The narrator Galvão Bueno sent a wreath with the message: “Sincere feelings. Galvão Bueno and family”.

The coach and former player Levir Culpi was at the wake and praised Sicupira. “Everyone liked being with him. He left a legacy of friendship”, he commented.

The coach and former Czech player is another who participated in the ceremony.

The organized fans, Os Fanáticos, displayed a banner in honor of Sicupira.