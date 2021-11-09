Singer’s Tomb receives posters and tributes

For many fans of Marília Mendonça — who died on Friday (5), victim of a plane crash — today was a day to pay her last respects. With the burial restricted to family members only, the singer’s grave, in the Cemetery Parque Memorial de Goiânia, received flowers and posters this Monday (8).

Throughout the day, fans and onlookers were there, handing out posters, praying and taking many pictures of the famous names that appeared in the place’s wreaths.

The names of Zé Neto and Cristiano, Zezé Di Camargo, Henrique and Juliano and Maiara and Maraísa are highlighted under the flowers. Fans also brought flowers to the singer.

Right at the entrance to the cemetery, a local employee controlled and guided the fans, informing them in which block the tributes to the eternal “queen of suffering” were located.

Fernando Villas Boas, 39, who works near the cemetery, was one of the fans present:

“I’ve always been a fan of Marília. I think it’s very sad to see all this. I was at the tomb, I prayed and I paid my respects. I wanted to go to the wake but I couldn’t because I was working and the line was too long.”

Paulo Henrique Abadio, a retired federal policeman from Brasília, also visited the singer’s grave. He spent the weekend at a friend’s house in Goiânia and, before returning, he paid homage to Marília Mendonça.

“See these beautiful flowers here? Our life is like this flower. From one day to the next it withers and goes away. We have to enjoy every moment. I’ve always listened to Marília’s songs and wanted to see the tomb up close. It was all very sad. , but we can feel that he is a very dear person,” he said.

The Cemetery Parque Memorial de Goiânia is open for visitation from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.