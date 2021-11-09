Slave room found virtually intact in Italy

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient room used by slaves over 1,900 years ago in the village of Civita Giuliana, Italy. Despite all the time that has passed, the site is in a good state of conservation, as disclosed by the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

Experts believe the room was preserved during the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, a tragedy that was responsible for the deaths of thousands of people who were unable to flee the region. The room is 700 meters from the ancient Roman city.

In the room, which measures 16 m², there are three wooden beds, a ceramic vase and a chest, also made of wood, containing metal objects and fabrics that are possibly part of horse harnesses.

Beds are made of planks that could be adjusted according to the height of the person lying on them. Two are 1.7 meters long, while the third measures 1.4 meters. The room was lit by a small window and residents kept personal items under their beds, such as a bowl, ceramic jars, pieces of carriage and a chamber pot.

The announcement from the archaeological park also highlights that, in addition to serving as a dormitory, the environment was also a deposit, as in the corner of the room there are eight amphorae – old clay vases – that were piled up.

The excavation of the site is part of an action to learn more about the region’s former residents. “It’s a window into the precarious reality of people who rarely appear in historical sources, written almost exclusively by elite men,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, general manager of Pompeii Archaeological Park.

For him, what most caught his attention was the precariousness of the environment dedicated to slaves. “In my life as an archaeologist, I haven’t discovered great treasures. But I believe the real treasure is human experience, in this case one of the most precarious of ancient society. This room provides a unique testimony to that.”