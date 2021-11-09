Solar energy becomes popular and becomes an option against high electricity bills | Companies

The energy instability created by the lack of rain, which directly affects hydroelectric plants, the main energy source in the country, in addition to the recent rises in electricity bills, has helped to increase the search for the installation of solar energy.

The increase in the number of properties inserted into the system by solar radiation can be seen in figures from Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency). Between January 1st and November 5th of last year, 125,880 connections were made in homes across the country, while in the same period this year, the amount jumped to 205,225 new installations, a growth of 63%.

Currently, according to agency data, there are over 494,000 consumers of the modality across the country.

Previously considered as a tool to reduce costs in large commercial establishments or larger buildings, solar energy is now installed in residential properties and the kit can be purchased in common stores and department stores, with prices ranging between R$1,000 and R$15 thousand, depending on the model.

Responsible for the expansion department at Kinsol, one of the companies operating in the market, Ronaldo Vieira says he registered a 70% increase in demand, according to him, “because of the increase in tariffs caused by the water crisis”.

Vieira claims that the equipment is long-lasting and has a 25-year energy efficiency guarantee. “Sustainable electrical energy, obtained through an infinite natural resource, which is the sun. Long-lasting equipment. After installation, the customer is immune to adjustments made by the concessionaires”

Solar energy specialist Roberto Valer, who has a doctorate in energy from USP (University of São Paulo), stated that the product is an important solution to diversify the energy matrix and provide more security to the sector.

“It is a modular energy, with the flexibility to install both a small system in the home of a low-income family and in a large industry,” he stated.

The specialist also claims that he has seen more and more interested in verifying the feasibility of installing residential and commercial properties.

Electrical engineer Júlio Gonzalez, 55, who lives with his wife and two children in a house in Cidade Ademar (south of São Paulo), recently installed the equipment in his home and expects to have a reduction of up to 95% in his bill. light, which rotated between R$ 500 and R$ 600.

Gonzales claimed to have invested R$ 23,000 in the entire installation process and is doing the math to recover the money. “This money sitting in the savings account would give me R$ 70 monthly. On a fixed income, a maximum of R$ 120 to R$ 150. That’s why the R$ 23 thousand are yielding R$ 500 per month, when I don’t pay 90% or 95% of my electricity bill.”

Businessman Bruno Gatti, 41, is already celebrating the reduction in values ​​at his parents’ house, in Indaiatuba (99 km from SP). “We did the installation at the end of May. The bill was between R$ 280 and R$ 320. Now, the last three were R$ 50, R$ 60 and R$ 75 [respectivamente]”he stated.

According to Gatti, the bill was not only below R$50 due to tariff flags that increased electricity. “With this savings of R$ 200 per month, the system will pay for itself in 70 months, because the investment was R$ 14 thousand”, he estimated.

Given the success at his parents’ house, he said, a neighbor was also interested in solar energy, and is already thinking about purchasing a similar product. “She was interested after seeing my parents’ installation and seeing the savings on the energy bill,” stated the businessman.

While those interested in acquiring the products rush to find the best cost-benefit ratio, companies rush to adapt to the requests. “We have noticed an increase in demand since the beginning of the pandemic, but with greater strength this year,” said Neosolar partner Pedro Pintão.

“We believe that the main factors for this accelerated growth are the increase in energy prices, the risk of blackouts and the demand of families for a sustainable and more economical source. Several factors make solar energy a very advantageous solution,” he said.

According to the trader, the installation for a family with four people, which consumes, on average, 400 kWh per month, six panels of 550 Wp are used. The system costs approximately R$ 16 thousand. A family with the same four people, but with a high consumption, in the house of 1500 kWh, requires 23 panels of 550 Wp, at a cost of R$57 thousand. Both values ​​have already been installed on the roof plates.

For cloudy or rainy days, he explains that, in the case of systems that do not use a storage battery, solar energy is added to the electricity grid, guaranteeing that there will be a 24-hour supply, from one source or another. The same operation takes place at night.

When there is excess solar energy produced by the system during the day (more than what the home needs), this surplus is thrown into the electricity grid and can be consumed by the neighborhood, for example.

There is also the option of a system that can have one or more batteries, which are capable of storing solar energy for use in times without the sun.

Pedro Pintão also explained that maintaining a solar energy system is generally simple and cheap, basically cleaning the solar panels with water. “You can use a soft sponge, but with the concern of not causing scratches and reducing the efficiency of the panel”.

According to the specialist, the frequency of cleaning depends on the level of dirt and the amount of rain. “Usually it is recommended that it be done every three or four months, but this can vary. As the rain helps to clean the plates, the need is less when there is frequent rain”.

The dealer also explained that, as a precaution, it is important to check the electrical connections, screw tightening, as in any installation, in order to anticipate and mitigate problems.

As it is an electrical installation, solar energy specialist Roberto Valer warns that it takes a project made by an engineer and installed by a qualified team. “You can buy the photovoltaic system in common stores, but people have to pay attention to the quality of the installations,” he said.

The installation of energy by solar radiation still requires notice to the electricity supplier company in your region, in order to approve the service.

Enel, responsible for energy distribution in São Paulo, stated that the request for approval can be made via the internet and information can also be obtained by [email protected] An opinion, according to the company, is issued within 60 days.

The necessary documents are also available on the internet.

How solar energy works

Solar panel installed on the roof converts sunlight into electrical energy (direct current) Inverter equipment converts direct current into alternating current, which enables the operation of household appliances, for example Even on sunny days, energy is normally consumed, as compensation is carried out by conventional energy If the generation of solar energy is greater than the consumption of the house, the extra energy goes to the distributor’s network and generates an energy credit, which will be used automatically