Soy starts week with timid variations in this 2nd in Chicago waiting for the…

The soybean market operates with stability this Monday morning (8) on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Oilseed futures, at around 7:45 am (Eastern time), lost between 0.25 and 0.50 points in the main maturities, with January being quoted at US$ 12.05 and in May at US$ 12.27 per bushel. The exception was November/21, with an increase of 1.25 point, but still below US$ 12.00 per bushel. Last Friday (5), the contract – which is an important reference for the American crop – lost its level and so begins this new week.

Still walking sideways, prices continue to reflect known fundamentals such as the record pace of planting in Brazil, the final stage of the American harvest and the still shy demand from China in the North American market.

Data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs of the Asian nation show that its soy imports were at the lowest volume since March 2020. Purchases were 5.11 million tons, 41.2% lower year-on-year. In the entire accumulated result for the year, from January to October, Chinese imports total 79.08 million tonnes, 5% less than in the same period last year.

Even today, the market also adjusts ahead of the new monthly supply and demand bulletin that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture brings this Tuesday, November 9, in addition to following the traditional Monday bulletins – weekly shipments and crop monitoring.

And attention! As of today, the closing time for trading on the Chicago Stock Exchange is 4:20 pm (Brasilia), with the end of daylight saving time in the US.

See how the market closed last Friday: