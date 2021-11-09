SP does not register deaths by Covid for the first time since the beginning of the epidemic – 11/8/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic, the state of São Paulo did not record any death by coronavirus this Monday (8), according to information from the Government of SP.

The data can still be revised, since on weekends the notifications of deaths are usually dammed: municipalities register deaths in the Sivep-Influenza system on Sundays and therefore the data are always below the weekly average.

Still, it’s a symbolic milestone: since March 2020, notifications have never been reset — not even on Mondays.

At the height of the epidemic in the state, SP came to record 1,389 deaths in a single day, April 6th.

Mass vaccination of the population is considered responsible for the drastic drop in deaths: 69.5% of São Paulo citizens have already completed the immunization cycle, with two doses or even a single dose.

When considering only the adult population, the state reached 100% with at least one dose of the immunizing agent against Covid-19 and 86.04% with the complete vaccination schedule. The State Department of Health took into account the projection made by the IBGE for the size of the population in 2021. According to the estimate, there are 35.3 million people aged 18 or over.

The State Health Department also recorded 359 cases of the disease on Monday (8). The moving average of deaths in the last seven days in the state was 72.57, according to government data.

Currently, there are 3,011 hospitalized patients in the state, with 1,375 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and 1,636 in ward beds. Also according to government data, the occupancy rate of ICU beds in the state on Monday (8) is 24.5% and in Greater São Paulo it is 31.3%.

In total, 4,413,241 people in the state of SP have been infected since the beginning of the epidemic, with 152,527 deaths by Covid-19.

The trend of drastic reduction in the number of deaths is also followed by the capital of São Paulo. Last Monday (1st), the city of São Paulo registered only one death per Covid-19. It was the third day in a row that only one record was made, which allowed the seven-day moving average to drop to 3.86.

The number was celebrated at the time by the team of the Municipal Health Department: since March 2020, never, even on long holidays, had notifications been so low.

To have flexibility, it will be necessary to reach 75% of the population of the state vaccinated, less than 1,100 new cases registered per day and below 300 hospitalizations daily. In addition, it will be necessary to reach the goal of up to 50 deaths daily.

Already Brazil registered 64 deaths by Covid and 5,774 cases of the disease, this Sunday (7). With that, the country reaches 609,484 lost lives and 21,877,828 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the epidemic.

Federal District, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins did not update data on deaths and cases.

The Federal District will no longer update its data on weekends and holidays. Espírito Santo had a problem with the information platform.

The average death rate is now 232 deaths per day, down 31%. And the average number of cases is 9,896 daily infections, down 17%.

The country already has 73.04% of the population with the first dose and 56.06% of Brazilians with a complete vaccination schedule. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 96.13% and 73.78%.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.