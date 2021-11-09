State of SP does not record Covid deaths in 24 hours for the 1st time since the beginning of the pandemic; moving average of deaths is 73 per day | São Paulo

The state of Sao Paulo did not record any deaths for Covid-19 this Monday (8) for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The daily moving average of deaths, which takes into account records in the last seven days, is in 73 deaths per day this Monday ( read more below ).

Usually, notifications are usually lower on Mondays, weekends and holidays, due to the delay in accounting, since many municipalities do not register in the system on Sundays. Despite this, this is the first time that the state has not registered any deaths, excluding only days in which the registration system failed.

Although the state has not registered deaths in the last 24 hours, the daily moving average is still 73 on Monday. This comparison takes into account the average number of deaths in the last 7 days. Since the calculation of the moving average takes a longer period than the daily record, it is possible to measure the trend of the pandemic more reliably.

The value of this second is 23% higher than registered 14 days ago, which indicates an upward trend in Covid-19 deaths in the state (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

Despite the upward trend, the state has maintained, for 28 days in a row, the moving average of deaths below 100. At the worst moment of the pandemic, in April this year, the state even registered 890 deaths on average per day. In late March this year, at least 230 people died with Covid waiting for an ICU bed in Greater SP. The statewide queue had more than 1,500 patients.

With the advance of vaccination, deaths began to drop sharply. Currently, the state has 70.4% of the total population with a complete vaccination schedule (read more below). São Paulo closed the last month of October with the lowest number of deaths since April 2020.

Covid-19 deaths per month in the state of SP October had the lowest total number since April 2020 Source: State Health Department

According to data from the Vacinometer updated until 4:56 pm this Monday, 73.4 million doses were applied in the state, which represents:

100% of the adult population with one dose;

89.5% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule;

83.9% of the total population with one dose;

70.4% of the total population with a complete vaccination schedule.

There are still 5.3 million people with delayed doses in the state.

In this second (8), 359 new cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed in the state, which increases the total to 4,413,241 since the beginning of the pandemic.

2 of 2 Patient with coronavirus in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Vila Alpina State Hospital, in the East Zone of São Paulo, on June 8, 2021 — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Patient with coronavirus in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Vila Alpina State Hospital, in the East Zone of São Paulo, on June 8, 2021 — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

In addition, there are 3,011 patients hospitalized with symptoms of the disease in the state, with 1,375 in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 1,636 in the ward.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid is 24.5% in the state of São Paulo and 31.3% in Greater São Paulo this Monday (8).

In the city of São Paulo, the moving average was 11 deaths a day this Sunday (8), the day on which, for the first time, no deaths were recorded by Covid-19 in the capital. However, on Saturday (7), the total was 23 confirmed deaths.

The new records do not necessarily mean that the deaths happened overnight, but that they were computed in the system during this period.