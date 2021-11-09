Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Bitcoin hits a record high the day after it complained about the financial stability risks of cryptography. was interviewed by President Joe Biden for the top job at the Fed, according to reports. The Central Bank of Brazil works with the possibility of accelerating the rise in . Still in the country, the market awaits voting in the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, November 9th.

1. reaches the highest point of all time

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $68,493 supported by a monetary policy environment that has become friendlier in recent days as central banks balked at raising rates.

While there have been few specific triggers for the , risky assets have flourished since the chairman of , , emphasized that the Fed had not yet put the US on a higher rate trajectory, despite starting to slow its bond purchases.

Other digital currencies have also experienced the recent rally, most notably , which has gained more than 70% in the past two and a half months.

The latest Bitcoin rallies came a day after the Federal Reserve singled out stablecoins – not Bitcoin itself – as one of the main risks to US financial stability.

2. Competition for Powell

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the Fed Governor, , was interviewed by President Joe Biden for the central bank seat during his visit to the White House last week. His recent public statements showed no rush to raise interest rates. The interview comes after repeated vocal interventions by Democratic lawmakers such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who opposes the reappointment of Jerome Powell for a second term.

Powell’s current term ends in February, and the vice president, and Randall Quarles, the Fed’s head of banking supervision, will also step down — something that will give Democrats a chance to further mold the Fed’s board to their liking. While this could mean lower rates for longer, it could also mean a less forgiving line on financial stability issues.

3. Rate of increase in Brazilian interest rates

In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia, the director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank (BC), Bruno Serra, stated that there is a possibility for the monetary authority to accelerate the pace of raising interest rates, if necessary.

At the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (), the group’s decision raised the rate by 1.5 pp, to 7.5% per year, and has already signaled an advance of the same magnitude for the next meeting. Serra reaffirmed that the BC’s objective is to pursue the center of the 2022 inflation target.

According to what was published yesterday, 08, the market forecasts that the Selic rate will end next year at 11%, while the IPCA is expected to end 2022 at 4.63%, closer to the ceiling of the 5% target than from the center of 3.5%.

4. Stocks increase ahead of PPI data

US stocks are expected to continue their fluctuation ahead of the last 9:30 am inflation update in the form of the October producer price index.

At 9:02 am, futures for futures were down 0.07%, while futures for and for 100 were up 0.03% and 0.21%, respectively.

Stocks that will likely be in focus later include the brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:) which fell into pre-market after announcing a data breach, and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:), whose quarterly results showed just how far to get back to pre-pandemic business levels.

5. Covid-19: more cases, more treatments

Another stock that will likely be in focus later is Regeneron (NASDAQ:), which announced test results for its Covid-19 antiviral pill on Monday, showing a high (82%) degree of effectiveness in reducing serious illnesses. .

It is the third drug to show such effects, after those developed by Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:)(SA:) and to do (NYSE:) (SA:), and adds to the growing list of remedies that can reduce the risks of open and active economies.

However, the start of winter in the northern hemisphere means that the near term still promises to be a challenge: new infection rates have stopped falling in the US and have far surpassed previous record highs in Central and Eastern Europe.

The three parties that are likely to form Germany’s next government released a bill on Tuesday that would impose the so-called ‘3G’ system in almost all public life for adults. This system requires people to provide proof of vaccination or naturally acquired antibodies, or a negative test result.

In Brazil, yesterday, 8, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the state of São Paulo did not record a death by covid-19.