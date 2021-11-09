STJD condemns Flamengo to R$50,000 fine for homophobic cheering

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) condemned Flamengo this Monday (8) because of homophobic chants from their fans during the game against Grêmio, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on September 15th . The decision was unanimous and the club will have to pay a fine in the amount of 50 thousand reais.

THE CNN Brazil, Flamengo said it will not comment.

The Rio club was framed in article 243-G, which deems a “discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly or disabled person”.

Referees Rodolpho Toski and Lucas Paulo Torezin and assistants Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos were acquitted. They had been denounced for not reporting the fact on the post-match scoresheet, but were acquitted.

The case reached the STJD Attorney’s Office after the Collective of Torcidas Canarinhos LGBTQ presented “infringement notice”, through images posted on the internet.

“It is necessary to consider the fact that the stadium had an audience of more than 6,500 supporters of the main team, who, delirious with the positive result achieved in the competition and drunk with joy, despised the opposing team with homophobic chants, a hypothesis configured in the paragraphs 1st, 2nd and 3rd of the CBJD”, highlights an excerpt from the lawsuit against the club.