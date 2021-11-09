STJD Flamengo fined for homophobic corners of the crowd against Grêmio

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) fined Flamengo R$ 50 thousand because of the homophobic chants of the fans in the match against Grêmio, valid for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã. Upon analyzing the images, the Attorney’s Office understood that the behavior falls under article 243-G of the (CBJD) Brazilian Code of Sports Justice.

This article concerns the practice of discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous acts, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly or disabled person.

In addition to the club, referee Rodolpho Toski, assistants Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos, fourth referee Lucas Paulo Torezin, CBF inspector, Almir Alves de Mello, and match delegate, Marcelo Viana, were also included in CBJD articles for not reporting the fact in the summary. However, they were acquitted.

On September 27, the Coletivo de Torcidas Canarinhos LGBTQ presented a “Infringement News” informing the images that circulated on the internet, recorded in the game between Flamengo and Grêmio, on September 15, at Maracanã, for the quarterfinals of the World Cup from Brazil, where you can hear a chorus of the red-black crowd chanting: “Arerê, gaúcho gives oc* and speaks tchê”.